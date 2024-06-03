Shine Summer Fun Scavenger Hunt for special needs families

Carlsbad Village

Carlsbad, CA, USA

Family registration
free
Register to participate in the Shine Summer Fun Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Carlsbad. Must complete all tasks to earn reward which will be redeemable the weekend of August 3-4 at participating businesses in the village. Only 1 registration per family.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing