Purrs and Pints Raffles

Get ready for a movie night like no other! This incredible raffle basket includes:
Two (2) Movie Tickets: Enjoy the latest blockbusters or classic favorites in the ultimate cinematic experience.
Free Bottomless Popcorn: Snack without limits on delicious, buttery popcorn—perfect for munching throughout the film!
$10 Food and Drink Certificate: Treat yourself to tasty bites and refreshing drinks from the Alamo Drafthouse menu.
Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing movie experience! Grab your tickets now!
Value $62.95
2.Witchy Kitty by The Chaos Dot
$1
Bring some enchanting charm to your home with this delightful hand-painted witch kitty, crafted by local artist The Chaos Dot using the unique dot paint technique. This whimsical piece is not only a perfect addition to your Halloween decor, but it also boasts versatility—display it on a tabletop or hang it on your wall for a touch of spook-tacular flair! Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind artwork that captures the spirit of the season!
Valued at:$45.00
3. Spooky Lighted Skull
$1
Get into the spooky spirit with a one-of-a-kind ceramic skull that lights up! Hand-painted using the unique pour technique by talented local artist, The Chaos Dot, this eerie yet enchanting piece adds the perfect touch of mystery to any room. A truly delightful décor item for Halloween or year-round, this ceramic skull combines artistry and illumination in a hauntingly beautiful way.
Valued at: $50.00
4. Adorable Halloween Kitty
$1
Add a touch of whimsy to your space with this adorably painted ceramic cat face! Crafted by local artist, The Chaos Dot, this playful piece features a stunning swirl of colors created using the pour painting technique. Simply place a candle or light underneath to make it glow, and bring both charm and creativity to any room!
Valued at: $75.00
5. Total Wine Private Wine Class
$1
Indulge in an exclusive private wine class for you and up to 19 friends at Total Wine in Sterling, VA! Explore the world of wine with a choice of one of seven popular classes, each offering a unique experience:
Wine 101 – In vino Veritas
Bienvenido Spain
So Many Ways to Chardonnay
From Tip to Toe – A Wine Tour of Italy
Vive La France
The King of Grapes – Discover Cabernet Sauvignon
California Uncorked – Napa Valley & Beyond
Whether you're a novice or a connoisseur, this is the perfect chance to sip, savor, and learn in a fun and relaxed setting!
Total Value $600
6. Purrfectly Pampered
$1
Calling all cat lovers! This purrfect collection has everything your feline friend could ever dream of. It includes a super comfy oversized bed (perfect for cats or dogs!), a Wellspring Complete Cat DNA Kit to learn more about your pet’s unique genetics, and an assortment of fun toys and tasty treats. Treat your furry companion to the ultimate pampering with this amazing bundle!
Valued at: $200
7. The Cat Lover’s Halloween Haul
$1
Pamper your feline friend with this cozy and festive collection! Includes a comfy cat bed, two Halloween-themed cat bowls, a charming cat flag for your yard, and a variety of fun cat toys. Plus, it even comes with an adorable Squishmallow cat bag for extra cuddly vibes!
Valued at: $75
8. Fish-Shaped Bowl Set
$1
Elevate your pet’s mealtime with these adorable fish-shaped bowl holders! Each holder comes with two metal bowls, making feeding time both stylish and practical. A perfect way to raise your furry friend’s bowls off the floor while adding a cute touch to your home décor
Valued at: $83.95 each
9. Whiskers & Wine
$1
Enjoy the purrfect pairing of wine and whimsy with a $30 gift card to The Winery at Sunshine Ridge and a charming wine cork holder. Sip, savor, and store your corks in style with this delightful duo!
Valued at: $60
10. Dinner and Dessert
$1
Treat yourself to a delicious dining experience with a $25 gift card for any Great American Restaurant, paired with Crumbl Cookie vouchers! There are many restaurants to choose from - no matter your taste, this will surely cover your favorite foods! The indulge with 2 free 4-packs of Crumbl Cookies and a free 12-pack party box, a sweet value of $84. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a delightful meal and satisfy your sweet tooth!
Total Value $109
*Crumbl Cookie vouchers are good at the Ashburn, VA location only.
11. Wine Flights at The Barns
$1
Experience the charm of Barns at Hamilton Station with four free flight vouchers! Enjoy a delightful tasting of their exquisite wines while soaking in the picturesque surroundings. Perfect for a day out with friends or a special occasion, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!
Valued at: $80
12. Brewbirds and More
$1
Indulge in a delightful culinary experience with this fabulous raffle package! It includes two gift cards totaling $40 at Brew Birds Cafe, where you can enjoy a variety of craft beers, coffee, espresso, and tea. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also receive a selection of specialty chocolate bars and a beautiful bamboo serving platter, perfect for entertaining or enjoying your treats at home!
Valued at: $75
13. Wine and Dine
$1
Indulge in a delectable dining experience with $100 in gift cards for Joe's Seafood, paired with a delightful bottle of wine. Treat yourself to a gourmet meal featuring fresh seafood and savor the perfect complement to your dinner with a fine wine selection. It’s the ultimate culinary escape for food lovers!
Total Value: $125
14. All The Sweet Things
$1
Calling all chocolate lovers! This delightful raffle package is a sweet treat that includes an array of M&M merchandise: a cozy fleece blanket, reusable color-changing cups, a fun keychain, and colorful hair ties. But that’s not all! You’ll also enjoy a bag of gourmet hot chocolate mix and a fantastic assortment of candy bars from Mars. Indulge your sweet tooth and cozy up in style!
Valued at: $95
15. Grow with Meadows Farm
$1
Green thumbs rejoice! This fabulous raffle package includes a $20 gift card for Meadows Farms, perfect for selecting your favorite plants. It also features a planting mat, mini garden tools, indoor potting soil, and two pots to get your gardening journey started. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a budding enthusiast, this collection has everything you need to grow and nurture your indoor oasis!
Total Value $80
16. Pizza, Puzzles, and Purrs
$1
Create the perfect date night in with this delightful package! Enjoy a $25 gift card to Fireworks Pizza, where you can indulge in delicious, handcrafted pizza. To add to the fun, dive into a 2000-piece cat-themed jigsaw puzzle that’s perfect for cozy evenings together. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy great food and quality time with your special someone!
Valued at: $50
17. Luxury Picnic Set: Rolls Royce Edition
$1
Elevate your outdoor dining experience with this luxurious picnic package! It features a stunning Rolls Royce insulated backpack, perfect for keeping your food and drinks fresh on the go. Accompanied by two Rolls Royce insulated tumblers, you can enjoy your favorite beverages in style. Whether it's a day at the park or a weekend getaway, this chic set ensures you picnic in elegance!
Valued at: $170
18. CFA/Egyptian Mau Society Basket
$1
Show your love for the Egyptian Mau Society and the Cat Fanciers Association with this stylish basket! This fabulous collection includes an XL fleece for cozy comfort, two large canvas totes for all your essentials, and two ceramic coffee mugs to enjoy your favorite beverages. Whether you’re out and about or relaxing at home, this basket is the perfect way to rep your favorite organizations in style!
Valued at: $150
19. Purr-fectly Pawsome Cat Basket
$1
Your feline friends will go wild for this fantastic basket! Packed with an assortment of premium cat food, delectable treats, engaging toys, and fun scratchers, this collection has everything to keep your cats entertained and satisfied. Spoil your furry companions with this ultimate kitty care package!
Valued at: $75
20. Road Trip Adventure Pack
$1
Get ready for your next adventure with this stylish Land's End beach bag! Pack it up and hit the road while counting down the days to your trip with the adorable kitty clock included. Enjoy plenty of candy to keep you entertained during the ride, and once you arrive at your destination, unleash your creativity with a box of sidewalk chalk to leave your mark! Plus, show off your cat-loving pride with two new cotton t-shirts. This basket is perfect for cat enthusiasts and travelers alike!
Valued at: $125
21. Creative Calm Basket
$1
Get ready to unwind and organize with this vibrant basket! Perfect for those who love to jot down their plans in style, it includes a deluxe marker set for colorful creativity, a beautiful puzzle to help relax your mind, playing cards for some fun, gumballs for a sweet treat, and a handy notebook for all your thoughts. This basket is a delightful way to blend productivity and relaxation!
Valued at: $75
22. The Nat's Cattitude
$1
Show your love for the Washington Nationals and your furry friends with this fantastic raffle package! It includes a stadium-friendly bag for game day, two cat-themed Nationals shirts to flaunt your team spirit, and six fun dog bandanas for your four-legged companions. Complete your collection with a stylish baseball cap, a collectible pin, a convenient can cooler, Cracker Jacks for a classic snack, and a Mackenzie Gore bobblehead to. This bundle is perfect for Nats fans and pet lovers alike!
Valued at: $100
