Zara Aina Big Ole Fancy 2024 Silent Auction

Meet Alain Rasolo. I'm a Malagasy wildlife artist. My favorite medium is watercolor, but I also like graphic design and various handicrafts. I was born on March 5th, 1991 in the city of Vatomandry on the east coast of Madagascar and I grew up in Toamasina, the major city on the east, there I started to practice drawing more seriously. I discovered the joy of painting during a field trip for my Licence degree in Biodiversity Conservation and Environment in Tampolo, a protected area in north of Toamasina. My goal is to learn as much artistic skill as I can, to explore the wiggly world of nature and to bring my anjara biriky to the conservation effort through art. *print signed by artist*

