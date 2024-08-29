Zara Aina Big Ole Fancy 2024 Silent Auction

Meet Alain Rasolo. I'm a Malagasy wildlife artist. My favorite medium is watercolor, but I also like graphic design and various handicrafts. I was born on March 5th, 1991 in the city of Vatomandry on the east coast of Madagascar and I grew up in Toamasina, the major city on the east, there I started to practice drawing more seriously. I discovered the joy of painting during a field trip for my Licence degree in Biodiversity Conservation and Environment in Tampolo, a protected area in north of Toamasina. My goal is to learn as much artistic skill as I can, to explore the wiggly world of nature and to bring my anjara biriky to the conservation effort through art.
*print signed by artist*
Handcrafted Traveler's Palm Wood Carving
$250
One of its kind artwork by Fidi Joseph. Fidi is a Malagasy artist based in Ranomafana, Madagascar. Fidi lives and works out of his home in Kelilalina with his wife, children, and cat. Fidi carves all sorts of art out of many different types of wood. Fidi is known for his beautiful wall hangings or different Malagasy plants & trees. He also makes custom furniture & boxes and keeps a robust garden.
Beach bags & handwoven scarves
$100
Basket, chocolate & vanilla set
$100
Wood and bread bowl set
$100
Basket, placemat, spices set
$100
Portrait Session with Ashley Garrett Photography
$300
Framed "Bakoly" Print
$200
Todd Estrin is a NYC headshot photographer and multimedia artist.He first traveled to Madagascar with Zara Aina in 2016 where he took portraits of all the ZA students. Shortly after this trip Todd starting work on this piece. Bakoly was in ZA's first group of young people. The original piece is 6ft x 4ft made with newspaper and magazine cut outs on wood panel.
Hardback Diary Nofy Book & Audiobook narrated by ZA kids!
$40
This book is a project of Teach
for Madagascar, which aims to
promote reading and literacy among disadvantaged communities. This organization is a long-time partner of ZA. Listen to our ZA students on the audiobook!
Set of 3 framed NYC prints
$200
Ashley Garrett is an American photographer based in New York City. She specializes in theater production photography and portraits of individuals and groups.
STORYBOX STORYTELLING Private Class/Birthday Party
$200
Caroline Grogan brings interactive kids shows to the greater NYC area. Caroline uses puppets, toys, books, songs, dance, and creative movement to engage young audiences in guided play to ignite an appreciation for books and our imaginations. Classes & bday parties are tailored for ages 0-5 years old
but Caroline can also offer a puppet making workshop for older students.
