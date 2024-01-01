3 Night Stay on Lake Michigan in Kohler, WI - Thank you for supporting the Coon family and Strike Out Cancer

The Coon Family

It is almost time for the annual Strike Out Cancer baseball game!! All proceeds will be donated to Jimmy Coon as he continues his fight against pancreatic cancer. Jimmy is a Mount Horeb resident, that father of two MHHS alumni, and a fiercely strong man who has recently undergone whipple surgery in his battle against Cancer.





How You Can Help

We are selling $5 raffle tickets in hopes of raising $2,000 for the Coon family. The winner will receive a 3-night stay on Lake Michigan in Kohler, WI. The winner will pick available dates in July or August of 2024 at our 3-bedroom cottage on the water.





The Drawing

The drawing will be held at our Strike Out Cancer game on Friday, May 10th. The winner does not need to be present to win, so please share broadly!