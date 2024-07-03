ZEN STUDIES PROGRAM- Sensei Emyo

Our monthly Dharma discussions are always preceded by silent meditation (Zazen) and walking meditation (Kinhin) as well as chanting of the Sutras. Each week a senior monk will offer a Dharma talk on a wide variety of buddhist topics.

This week Sensei Emyo will offer a Dharma talk on: THE GATELESS GATE- THE WAY OF ZEN





The path of seeking and finding is different for each spiritual tradition. In Zen it's known as the gateless gate...until you are able to open the gate and pass through, you can't fully understand the meaning of the Zen teachings. Yet all your mental efforts fail to open the gate. The gate only opens when you bring your whole being, not just the intellect, to the process and allow this paradox to transform you from the inside...this is the way of Zen.

















