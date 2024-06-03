BBQ Raffle Baskets

Created by Grease Monkey Barbecue, these baskets come in at a $100 AND $300 value! The purchase of a ticket for the BBQ baskets puts you in the running to win 1 of the 2 baskets. The day of the drawing, 2 winners will be announced, the first will have their pick of the $300 or $100 basket. A second name will be picked to win the other! All proceeds will go to benefit The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming. You do not need to be present to win, however, you will be required to pick up the smoker within one week of winning before a new name is drawn. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on July 13th at Bull Horn Brewery in Casper WY. Come try some award winning competition BBQ, and celebrate this awesome charity! NO REFUNDS

