77th Annual Convention Lions District 4-A1

About this event
3 breakfasts
2 lunches
Saturday dinner
Does not include meals!!!!!
There is a three-night minimum for the RV park. You will still need to register for convention
All RV spots Must be submitted no later than March 22
RV Camping early arrival. Must be booked no later than March 22.
Taco Bar
Provided by Merced Healthy Leo-Lions Club and Madera Omega LEO Club
Provided by Stockton Host Lions Club
provided by Merced Breakfast Lions Club
provided
Includes meals and registration
Registration Only
No Meals
After April 1st
3 breakfasts
2 lunches
Saturday dinner
After April 1st
Does not include meals!!!!!
Taco Bar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!