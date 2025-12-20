Lions International District 4-A1

Hosted by

Lions International District 4-A1

About this event

77th Annual Convention Lions District 4-A1

19400 Tuolumne Rd N

Tuolumne, CA 95379, USA

Full package all meals included Lions and Omegas Leos
$85
Available until Apr 2

3 breakfasts

2 lunches

Saturday dinner

General Registration Lions and Omega Leos
$45
Available until Apr 2

Does not include meals!!!!!

RV Camping must be submitted by March 22
$258
Available until Mar 22

There is a three-night minimum for the RV park. You will still need to register for convention

All RV spots Must be submitted no later than March 22

Wednesday early arrivals
$85
Available until Mar 22

RV Camping early arrival. Must be booked no later than March 22.

First Night Dinner
$15
Available until Apr 2

Taco Bar

Friday Breakfast
$15
Available until Apr 2

Provided by Merced Healthy Leo-Lions Club and Madera Omega LEO Club

Friday Lunch
$15
Available until Apr 2
Saturday Breakfast
$10
Available until Apr 2
Saturday Lunch
$15
Available until Apr 2

Provided by Stockton Host Lions Club

District Governor Reception and Awards Dinner
$30
Available until Apr 2

provided by Merced Breakfast Lions Club

Sunday Breakfast
$10
Available until Apr 2

provided

Alpha LEO Registration
$20

Includes meals and registration

Alpha LEO Registration
$5

Registration Only

No Meals

Full Registration Package Lions and Omega Leos
$115

After April 1st

3 breakfasts

2 lunches

Saturday dinner

Registration Only Lions and Omega Leos
$50

After April 1st

Does not include meals!!!!!

First Night Dinner
$20

Taco Bar

Friday Breakfast
$20
Friday Lunch
$20
Saturday Breakfast
$20
Saturday Lunch
$20
District Governor Reception and Awards Dinner
$50
Sunday Breakfast
$20

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!