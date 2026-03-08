About this event
Guests will enjoy a wonderful evening of dining and fellowship while experiencing the complete program, including scholarship presentations, special recognitions, and guest speakers. This event celebrates academic achievement while bringing the community together in support of our scholarship efforts. Join us for an evening dedicated to uplifting and investing in the next generation.
Reserve a table for eight at the 77th Annual Scholarship Banquet hosted by A.J. Henderson Lodge No. 792. Guests will enjoy an evening of dining and fellowship while experiencing the full program, including scholarship presentations, special recognitions, and guest speakers. This reserved table ensures your group can sit together and share in the celebration. Join us for a meaningful evening dedicated to supporting education and uplifting the next generation.
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