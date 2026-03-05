7/8 New York Trip

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This cost includes hotel stay, train tickets, tickets to a Broadway show, and admission to Ellis Island. (Meal costs are not included and will be the responsibility of the student and his/her family.)
This cost includes hotel stay, train tickets, tickets to a Broadway show, and admission to Ellis Island. (Meal costs are not included and will be the responsibility of the chaperone.)
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