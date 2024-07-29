2024 Dream Connection Gala

8807 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37923, USA

Individual Ticket Dream Maker
$175
Diamond Dream Maker
$25,000
1 Sponsorship Available - 2 Tables of 8 - Featured Logo at the Event - Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media - Featured in the Event Program - Recognition and an opportunity to speak at the event
Platinum Dream Maker
$15,000
2 Sponsorships Available - 1 Table of 8 - Logo Banner at the Event - Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media - Featured in the Event Program - Recognition at the event
Gold Dream Maker
$10,000
Unlimited Sponsorships Available - 1 Table of 8 - Listed Logo on Banner at Event - Logo on our Website and Social Media - Logo in the Event Program - Recognition at the event
Silver Dream Maker
$5,000
Unlimited Sponsorships Available - 4 Tickets - Listed on the Website & Social Media - Listed Logo on Banner at Event
Bronze Dream Maker
$2,500
Unlimited Sponsorships Available - 2 Tickets - Listed on the Website or Listed Logo on the Banner at the Event
Honorable Table for 8 Dream Maker
$1,400
8 Tickets - Listed in Event Program – Honorable Mention
KPA Ticket
$1,500
Comp Tickets
free
