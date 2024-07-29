2024 Dream Connection Gala

1 Sponsorship Available
- 2 Tables of 8
- Featured Logo at the Event
- Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media
- Featured in the Event Program
- Recognition and an opportunity to speak at the event
1 Sponsorship Available
- 2 Tables of 8
- Featured Logo at the Event
- Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media
- Featured in the Event Program
- Recognition and an opportunity to speak at the event
Platinum Dream Maker
$15,000
groupTicketCaption
2 Sponsorships Available
- 1 Table of 8
- Logo Banner at the Event
- Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media
- Featured in the Event Program
- Recognition at the event
2 Sponsorships Available
- 1 Table of 8
- Logo Banner at the Event
- Logo and Company Profile on our Website and Social Media
- Featured in the Event Program
- Recognition at the event
Gold Dream Maker
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 1 Table of 8
- Listed Logo on Banner at Event
- Logo on our Website and Social Media
- Logo in the Event Program
- Recognition at the event
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 1 Table of 8
- Listed Logo on Banner at Event
- Logo on our Website and Social Media
- Logo in the Event Program
- Recognition at the event
Silver Dream Maker
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 4 Tickets
- Listed on the Website & Social Media
- Listed Logo on Banner at Event
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 4 Tickets
- Listed on the Website & Social Media
- Listed Logo on Banner at Event
Bronze Dream Maker
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 2 Tickets
- Listed on the Website or Listed Logo on the Banner at the Event
Unlimited Sponsorships Available
- 2 Tickets
- Listed on the Website or Listed Logo on the Banner at the Event
Honorable Table for 8 Dream Maker
$1,400
groupTicketCaption
8 Tickets
- Listed in Event Program – Honorable Mention
8 Tickets
- Listed in Event Program – Honorable Mention