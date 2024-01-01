Moore County - Registration (May 11,2024)

The inaugural NC Aim For A Cure - Moore County (ALS fundraiser) will be Saturday, May 11th at Moore County Bowhunters of NC !
DETAILS:
Registration starting at 830am
$20/person
Shotgun Start, approx 10am!
***ALL KNOWN DISTANCE / RANGEFINDERS ALLOWED***
Open Class - M/F - 50 Max (White Stake)
Hunter Class - M/F - 40 Max (Green)
Youth Class - M/F - 30 Max (Orange)
Traditional Class - M/F - 25 Max (Blue)
Cubs/ Fun Class welcome (Any Distance, Comfortable Distance)
"Non-vital = -5" Scoring in effect (Except CUBS)