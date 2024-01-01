Moore County - Registration (May 11,2024)

The inaugural NC Aim For A Cure - Moore County (ALS fundraiser) will be Saturday, May 11th at Moore County Bowhunters of NC !



DETAILS:

Registration starting at 830am

$20/person

Shotgun Start, approx 10am!



***ALL KNOWN DISTANCE / RANGEFINDERS ALLOWED***



Open Class - M/F - 50 Max (White Stake)

Hunter Class - M/F - 40 Max (Green)

Youth Class - M/F - 30 Max (Orange)

Traditional Class - M/F - 25 Max (Blue)

Cubs/ Fun Class welcome (Any Distance, Comfortable Distance)

"Non-vital = -5" Scoring in effect (Except CUBS)