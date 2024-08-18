Okoboji Performing Arts
All Hallow's Gala 2024 (1)
91 Lake St
Arnolds Park, IA 51331, USA
Individual Ticket
$85
One individual ticket purchased after October 1st.
Booth: Reserved Seating for 6
$510
One reserved booth with seating for 6 guests
Table: Reserved Seating for 8
$580
One reserved table with seating for 8 guests
