The Military and Veteran Brigade of Kentucky Colonels Virtual Chapter
Annual Membership Dues
Regular Membership
$20
Associate members are Gold Star Families, Widows, Spouses of Service Members and Veterans who hold or held a Kentucky Colonel Commission; Service Members and Veterans of Foreign Country Uniformed Services, and individuals who have been Commissioned as Kentucky Colonels. Any individual who holds a Commission from a Kentucky Governor, must be in good standing with the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. - Dues are $10 a year and expire on Dec 31 of each year.
Associate Membership
$10
Associate members are Gold Star Families, Widows, Spouses of Service Members and Veterans who hold or held a Kentucky Colonel Commission; and individuals who have been Commissioned as Kentucky Colonels. Any individual who holds a Commission from a Kentucky Governor, must be in good standing with the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. - Dues are $10 a year and expire on Dec 31 of each year.
Foreign Military Service or Veteran
$10
Associate members are Service Members and Veterans of Foreign Country Uniformed Services as well as Widows, Spouses of Foreign Service Members and Veterans who hold or held a Kentucky Colonel Commission; and individuals who have been Commissioned as Kentucky Colonels. Must be in good standing with the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. - Dues are $10 a year and expire on Dec 31 of each year.
