West Chester-Coatesville (PA) Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi
closed
West Chester - Coatesville (PA) Alumni Chapter 2024-2025 Dues
West Chester - Coatesville Alumni Chapter Dues
$300
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For WCCA Chapter Dues Only
For WCCA Chapter Dues Only
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
WCCA plus NEP ($40) Dues
$340
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For West Chester - Coatesville Alumni Chapter Dues and Northeastern Province Dues
For West Chester - Coatesville Alumni Chapter Dues and Northeastern Province Dues
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Northeastern Province Dues
$40
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For NEP Dues Only
For NEP Dues Only
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout