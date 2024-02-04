Associated Irish Societies Annual Club Sponsorship 2024

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee appreciates the vital role your Irish organization plays in assisting to put on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. Thanks to your love, loyalty, and friendship, this tradition and local Connecticut legacy continues to carry on. At this time we kindly request that each of the 4 Associated Irish Societies make their annual club sponsorship payment of $500. Payments are most appreciated by March 31st.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee appreciates the vital role your Irish organization plays in assisting to put on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. Thanks to your love, loyalty, and friendship, this tradition and local Connecticut legacy continues to carry on. At this time we kindly request that each of the 4 Associated Irish Societies make their annual club sponsorship payment of $500. Payments are most appreciated by March 31st.

seeMoreDetailsMobile