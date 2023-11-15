Fremont Rush Soccer Super Paint Night Fundraiser!

Sorry this program is canceled.





Join us for a fantastic evening of creativity and community support as Fremont Rush Soccer and Super Paint Night Party unite to raise funds for our beloved Fremont Rush Teams. When you purchase a ticket, you're not only in for a fun-filled Paint Night, but you're also contributing to the growth and success of our youth soccer teams. We're proud to announce that 50% of your ticket sales will be directed back into our teams, helping us continue to provide quality experiences for our players. Get ready to enjoy a night of art, fun, camaraderie, and giving back. Don't miss this opportunity to make a difference while having a great time! Please note that this is a 21 and over event.





Details

Super Paint Night Host: Kevin Pride

Super Paint Night Theme: Desert Starry Night II

Date: Wed · November 15, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Location: La Piñata Fremont

39136 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 | View Map

Audience: 21+ Up

Duration: 2 hours

Language: English