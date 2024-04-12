Arts In The Burg
KIDS’ CHOICE ACRYLICS: SPRING FUN with Kristie Webb
207 S Cedar Ave
South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA
8x10 Canvas Board: Fox
$10
This is for an 8x10 Canvas Board with the Fox Picture.
8x10 Canvas Board: Shark
$10
This is for an 8x10 Canvas Board with the Shark Picture.
8x10 Canvas Board: Rainboots
$10
This is for an 8x10 Canvas Board with the Rainboots Picture.
Can’t Afford Full Price: 8x10 Canvas Board - Fox
$5
If you need a little help, choose this option if you want to do the fox painting.
Can’t Afford Full Price: 8x10 Canvas Board - Shark
$5
If you need a little help, choose this option if you want to do the shark painting.
Can’t Afford Full Price: 8x10 Canvas Board - Rainboots
$5
If you need a little help, choose this option if you want to do the Rainboots painting.
