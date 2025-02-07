2025 Super Bowling

Please join us for a great way to show off your bowling skills, compete for prizes and catch up with friends. It is a family-friendly event so feel free to bring the kids or make it an adult outing. Each team is 4-5 people per lane, but you can sign up individually or with a group. Larger groups can be put on adjoining lanes.





This

event includes 3 hours of bowling with shoe rental, a taco bar, desserts, 50/50, wine pull….and, special bowling games for prizes! You won’t want to miss it.





Teams will have an option to order custom bowling shirts with their team name on the back. If you had a team last year, wear your shirts again this year!



