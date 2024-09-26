Healing for Holidays

Savannah

GA 31401, USA

Superhero level
$5,500
All the benefits from the Hero Level + 4 free chair massage events 2 Massages from the President of BSR Event Access: VIP priority access to all Healing Events and discounts on Corporate Wellness Workshops, including exclusive networking opportunities.
Hero level
$4,000
All the benefits of the Champion level + 3 free chair massage event for your business! 3 Free massages from the Prese ident of BSR Event Access: Priority access to all Healing Events and Corporate Wellness Workshops.
Champion level
$3,200
All the benefits from the superstar level + weekly shout out on social Media, 1 free chair massage event, 2 Free massages by the President of BSR Event Access: Priority access to two Healing Events or Corporate Wellness Workshops.
Superstar Level
$2,000
Logo inclusion on event materials, including flyers, posters, and event banners. Website Feature: Logo and company name featured on our website’s sponsor page. Social Media Marketing: Mention and thank-you posts on our social media platforms. Event Access: Priority access to one Healing Event or Corporate Wellness Workshop
Vendor Table
$100
Marketing, give free services, sell gift cards at time of the event, social shout outs and access to all marketing material!
