Healing for Holidays

All the benefits from the Hero Level + 4 free chair massage events
2 Massages from the President of BSR
Event Access: VIP priority access to all Healing Events and discounts on Corporate Wellness Workshops, including exclusive networking opportunities.
Hero level
$4,000
All the benefits of the Champion level + 3 free chair massage event for your business!
3 Free massages from the Prese ident of BSR
Event Access: Priority access to all Healing Events and Corporate Wellness Workshops.
Champion level
$3,200
All the benefits from the superstar level + weekly shout out on social Media, 1 free chair massage event,
2 Free massages by the President of BSR
Event Access: Priority access to two Healing Events or Corporate Wellness Workshops.
Superstar Level
$2,000
Logo inclusion on event materials, including flyers, posters, and event banners.
Website Feature: Logo and company name featured on our website’s sponsor page. Social Media Marketing: Mention and thank-you posts on our social media platforms.
Event Access: Priority access to one Healing Event or Corporate Wellness Workshop
Vendor Table
$100
Marketing, give free services, sell gift cards at time of the event, social shout outs and access to all marketing material!
