SoulFest Invitational: 2024 Spelhouse Homecoming Golf Experience

480 Cleveland Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30354

Tournament Registration for 1
$75
Include: Green Fees, Range Balls, Golf Cart, Meals, and Drinks, 1 Audi Hole In One Attempt
Tournament Registration for a team of 4
$275
Include: Green Fees, Range Balls, Golf Cart, Meals, and Drinks, 1 Audi Hole In One Attempt for a team of 4
Putting Contest (one entry)
$20
Additional Audi Hole-In-One Entry (1 shot)
$25
1 attempt is included in your registration
Hole Sponsorship (1)
$150

