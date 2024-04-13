Dogs, Cats & Cowboy Hats

First Annual Idaho Animal Rescue Network Dinner!

You don’t want to miss the first EVER “Dogs, Cats and Cowboy Hats” dinner. The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is excited to partner with LCCU to bring this event to the valley. Strap on those boots, put on your best pair of jeans, and support the rescue that does so much for our LC Valley!

Details:

-April 13, 2024 at Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston

-Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for social hour

-Plated Bite Size Dinner to be served at 6:20 p.m.

-Silent Auction

-No Host Bar

-Casual Dress

Sponsorship Opportunities Available!

-Event Sponsor: Lewis Clark Credit Union (THANK YOU!)

-Location Sponsor: Holiday Inn

-Dessert Sponsor: Tawny’s Tail

-Award Sponsor: Ritz Car Wash

-Music Sponsor: Nelly Broadcasting

-Bar Sponsor: Snake River Four Paws

-Social Hour Sponsor: Bowen Elite Service Dogs

-Silent Auction Sponsor: Back the Blue LCV

-Food Sponsor: Nez Perce Tribe

-Table Sponsors (Multiple): Cost: $600, eight reserved seats, announcement during event: Grocery Outlet, Lila and Brian Boyd, Douglass Law PLLC, Snake River Adventures, Lohman Mechanical Solutions, OUI