Lighthouse Christian Theatre's Sponsors

Your name will be listed in the program under the category Supporter.
Subscriber
$100
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Subscriber.
You will receive 1 Season Ticket (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
Patron
$250
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Patron.
You will receive 3 Season Tickets (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
You will be specifically recognized during the curtain speech of each performance.
Benefactor
$500
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Benefactor.
You will receive 7 Season Tickets (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
You will be specifically recognized during the curtain speech of each performance.
Producer
$1,000
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Producer.
You will receive 12 Season Tickets (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
You will be specifically recognized during the curtain speech of each performance.
You can submit a Quarter-Page Ad that will be used in our programs for the entire season.
Executive Producer
$1,500
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Executive Producer.
You will receive 12 Season Tickets (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
You will be specifically recognized during the curtain speech of each performance.
You can submit a Half-Page Ad that will be used in our programs for the entire season.
Season Sponsor
$2,000
Your name will be listed in the program under the category Season Sponsor.
You will receive 12 Season Tickets (All Season Tickets can be used either for the next full season or for the remainder of the current season).
You will be specifically recognized during the curtain speech of each performance.
You can submit a Full-Page Ad that will be used in our programs for the entire season.
