Paradise Valley High School Team Paradise 1165 (FIRST Robotics Competition)
Paradise Valley High F.R.C. Team Paradise 1165's shop
T-shirt
$20
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sweatshirt
$30
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
4 - 2XL
1 - XL
5 - L
7 - M
3 - S
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
4 - 2XL
1 - XL
5 - L
7 - M
3 - S
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Team 1165 2020
$15
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
4 - Xl
1 - L
1 - M
4 - S
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
4 - Xl
1 - L
1 - M
4 - S
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Crescendo
$15
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
2 - 2XL
6 - XL
9 - L
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 3XL
2 - 2XL
6 - XL
9 - L
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Team 1165 2003
$15
Sizes available are as follows:
3 - 2XL
4 - XL
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sizes available are as follows:
3 - 2XL
4 - XL
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
20th Anniversary
$15
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 4XL
3 - 3XL
2 - 2XL
1 - M
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.
Sizes available are as follows:
1 - 4XL
3 - 3XL
2 - 2XL
1 - M
Thank you for your purchase. At checkout you have the option to add a donation that goes directly to the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to do so choose the custom option and enter 0.