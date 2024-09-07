2024 Boos & Brews After Party

Non-Registered Witches (ages 21+ only)
OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY 7:30-10pm @ The Hub
ALL net proceeds go to All-Star Children's Foundation
*Live music
*A cocktail bar serving magical custom cocktails
*local restaurants serving small bites
*local breweries serving tastings
*beer & wine
