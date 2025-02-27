78th Ocean Beach Children's Kite Festival

Setup: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business. *Food vendors must have their Food Permit and Food Handling Permit available at the festival.*

Setup: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business. *Food vendors must have their Food Permit and Food Handling Permit available at the festival.*

seeMoreDetailsMobile