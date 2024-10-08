HB Stingrays
We've Got Your Back Fundraiser
T-shirt Supporter- Single
$10
Purchase as many "tickets" as you'd like to support your player(s). The more you donate, the larger your name will be.
T-shirt Supporter- double
$25
Purchase as many "tickets" as you'd like to support your player(s). The more you donate, the larger your name will be.
T-shirt Supporter- Triple
$50
Purchase as many "tickets" as you'd like to support your player(s). The more you donate, the larger your name will be.
T-shirt Supporter- Homerun
$100
Purchase as many "tickets" as you'd like to support your player(s). The more you donate, the larger your name will be.
T-Shirt Supporter- Grand Slam
$500
Purchase as many "tickets" as you'd like to support your player(s). The more you donate, the larger your name will be.
