Join us for a night of rhythm, unity, and silent beats at the Project Be the Light Silent Disco, where every step you take and every dance move you make will shine a light on hope for families battling cancer. This unique event is not just about dancing; it's about making a difference.





🌟 Event Details:

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time: Families - 4:30 - 6:00 pm \ High School Students 6:00 - 7:30 pm

Venue: Boone High School Gym





🎉 What to Expect:

Silent Disco Experience: Immerse yourself in the ultimate silent disco experience, where you choose your own beats and dance to the rhythm of hope.

Glowing Atmosphere: Transform the night into a sea of lights and colors with glow sticks, LED accessories, and the vibrant energy of the crowd.





🌈 Why Silent Disco for a Cause? Silence can be powerful, and so can you! Step into a world where the music is felt, not just heard, and dance to the beat of unity. All proceeds from this event will go towards Project Be the Light, a heartfelt initiative dedicated to supporting families navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.





🎟️ Ticket Information:

Adult (14yrs +): $15 per person (if registered by Feb. 15)

Child (13yrs and under): $10 per person (if registered by Feb. 15)

General Admission: $20 per person (if registered AFTER Feb. 15))





🌟 The BCH Auxiliary will also provide a Free-Will Donation Chili Supper with cinnamon rolls donated by Hy-Vee.





💖 Making a Difference: Project Be the Light aims to provide a beacon of support for families facing the darkness of cancer. By attending the Silent Disco, you're not only enjoying a night of entertainment but also contributing to a cause that brings light, hope, and assistance to those in need.





Let's dance, shine, and make a difference together! Be part of the movement that lights up the lives of families affected by cancer. Purchase your tickets now and be a beacon of hope!





We appreciate your support! Please be informed that all sales are final, and unfortunately, we are unable to process any refunds. Your payment covers event expenses and ensures planning accuracy. If you have questions or concerns about your purchase, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected], and we'll be happy to assist you.