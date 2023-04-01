71st South Atlantic Regional Conference EAF Raffle

We are thrilled to announce a raffle giveaway hosted by the South Atlantic Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. This raffle aims to support the efforts of The Education Advancement Foundation (EAF), an organization that thrives through the kindness of friends, corporate and community supporters, and individuals like you.





The raffle will commence on April 1, 2023, and conclude promptly at 1:00 PM on April 4, 2023. We encourage you to participate and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.



Gift Basket Themes: Shop Til You Drop, Fun in the Sun, and a Chance to Win Big Lottery.





The winners of this raffle will be announced during the EAF Luncheon Celebration where we will gather to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and impact made possible by the foundation's work.





By participating in this raffle, you stand a chance to win enticing prizes and contribute to the noble cause of empowering educational opportunities. Your support will make a real difference in the lives of students and scholars who benefit from the EAF's initiatives.



Let's make this event a grand success and help create a brighter future through education!







