FACVC - Dodger Filipino Heritage Night

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

FACVC Dodger Package (Bus + Special Event Ticket)
$105
Tickets are $105/pp. This special event package includes: • Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium (Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo) • 1 special event ticket to the 8/29 Dodger vs Orioles game in a designated group seating area • 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey
FACVC Dodger (Game Ticket Only)
$65
Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $65/pp.

