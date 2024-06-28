FACVC - Dodger Filipino Heritage Night

Tickets are $105/pp. This special event package includes:
• Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium
(Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo)
• 1 special event ticket to the 8/29 Dodger vs Orioles game in a designated group seating area
• 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey
FACVC Dodger (Game Ticket Only)
$65
Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $65/pp.
