LOCALS ONLY : Embodied Regeneration Hawaii : A Living Laboratory

Join for just the workshops, 1-5pm Monday to Thursday and offsite field trip on Friday. Must be able to attend all workshops to ensure secure container.** :::: One Week Access to open campus is from 12:45pm to 6pm. Meals are not included.

Join for just the workshops, 1-5pm Monday to Thursday and offsite field trip on Friday. Must be able to attend all workshops to ensure secure container.** :::: One Week Access to open campus is from 12:45pm to 6pm. Meals are not included.

seeMoreDetailsMobile