Rare Affair

Tables of up to 8 people + 15 raffle tickets, name and logo on posters & table. Max limit is 2 tables
The maximum payment by credit or debit card is $4,999, and the maximum payment by ACH is $9,999. If paying by credit or debit, please make two payments of $4999.
Tables of up to 8 people + 15 raffle tickets, name and logo on posters & table. Max limit is 2 tables
The maximum payment by credit or debit card is $4,999, and the maximum payment by ACH is $9,999. If paying by credit or debit, please make two payments of $4999.
Gold Table
$14,998
Tables up to 10 people + 25 raffle tickets, name and logo on posters & table + photo and time with Emil.
Max limit is 2 tables
The maximum payment by credit or debit card is $4,999, and the maximum payment by ACH is $9,999. Please make the necessary number of transactions per chosen method.
Tables up to 10 people + 25 raffle tickets, name and logo on posters & table + photo and time with Emil.
Max limit is 2 tables
The maximum payment by credit or debit card is $4,999, and the maximum payment by ACH is $9,999. Please make the necessary number of transactions per chosen method.