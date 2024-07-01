2025 Spring Car Raffle

$100 PER TICKET - Bonus drawings are every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EST beginning February 6, 2025, through March 25, 2025. To qualify, you must enter by 2 p.m. EST the day of the drawing. Bonus winners receive $500! (Winners will be notified two days after the drawing.) If you choose to purchase with a check, your ticket number(s) will not be valid until your check is received by LADD. Grand Prize Drawing: 2 p.m. EST on March 27, 2025.

$100 PER TICKET - Bonus drawings are every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EST beginning February 6, 2025, through March 25, 2025. To qualify, you must enter by 2 p.m. EST the day of the drawing. Bonus winners receive $500! (Winners will be notified two days after the drawing.) If you choose to purchase with a check, your ticket number(s) will not be valid until your check is received by LADD. Grand Prize Drawing: 2 p.m. EST on March 27, 2025.

seeMoreDetailsMobile