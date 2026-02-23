Annual 5K Superhero Run and Kids Fun Run

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About this event
AL 36303
Registration (Includes T-Shirt!)
Calling all heroes! Suit up and join us for the Superhero 5K Run/Walk. This registration is for heroes ready to hit the course and rock an official event t-shirt. Run, walk, fly, just show up in your superhero spirit and help us make a difference for children in our community!
Registration (NO T-shirt)
Calling all heroes! Suit up and join us for the Superhero 5K Run/Walk. This registration is for heroes ready to hit the course. Run, walk, fly, just show up in your superhero spirit and help us make a difference for children in our community!
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