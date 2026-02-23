The Exchange Center For Child Abuse Prevention

Hosted by

The Exchange Center For Child Abuse Prevention

About this event

Annual 5K Superhero Run and Kids Fun Run

810 Recreation Rd Dothan

AL 36303

5K Run/Walk (Shirt)
$25

Registration (Includes T-Shirt!)

Calling all heroes! Suit up and join us for the Superhero 5K Run/Walk. This registration is for heroes ready to hit the course and rock an official event t-shirt. Run, walk, fly, just show up in your superhero spirit and help us make a difference for children in our community!

5K Run/Walk
$20

Registration (NO T-shirt)

Calling all heroes! Suit up and join us for the Superhero 5K Run/Walk. This registration is for heroes ready to hit the course. Run, walk, fly, just show up in your superhero spirit and help us make a difference for children in our community!

Kids Fun Run
$20

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