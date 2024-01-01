Quickbooks Training 101

In this one-hour training session, participants will gain valuable insights into the significance of accounting and taxation, and the role QuickBooks software plays in streamlining these processes. Attendees will learn how to effectively set up their company in QuickBooks, identify the essential records required for accurate setup, and understand the monthly procedures necessary to maintain correct information. The session will also cover how this information can be leveraged to foster business growth and enhance profitability.







About the Facilitator: Marquita Miller is the founder and CEO of Five Star Tax and Business Solutions, a full service accounting firm in Kansas City, Missouri. A small business expert contributor on CBS & FOX morning shows, Miller is a published author, business strategist, motivational speaker and well known advocate for entrepreneurship. A recipient of Kansas City's Influential Woman and Woman Who Means Business award, Miller is also a conference speaker and workshop facilitator for TD Jakes Ministries. www.marquitamiller.com.















