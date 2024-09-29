Sponsorship Form

512 York Rd

Towson, MD 21204

Medal of Honor item
Medal of Honor
$5,000
Medal of Honor sponsors receive: (1) Company banner on stage at event; (2) Full page recognition in event program; (3) Verbal recognition throughout event; (4) Recognition in all event promotions; (5) 12 tickets to event.
Silver Star item
Silver Star
$2,500
Silver Star sponsors receive: (1) Half page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 8 tickets to event.
Bronze Star item
Bronze Star
$1,000
Bronze Star sponsors receive: (1) Quarter page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 4 tickets to event.
Purple Heart item
Purple Heart
$500
Purple Heart sponsors receive: (1) Logo in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; and (3) 2 tickets to event.
