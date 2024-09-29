Sponsorship Form

Medal of Honor sponsors receive:
(1) Company banner on stage at event; (2) Full page recognition in event program; (3) Verbal recognition throughout event; (4) Recognition in all event promotions; (5)
12 tickets to event.
Medal of Honor sponsors receive:
(1) Company banner on stage at event; (2) Full page recognition in event program; (3) Verbal recognition throughout event; (4) Recognition in all event promotions; (5)
12 tickets to event.
Silver Star
$2,500
Silver Star sponsors receive: (1) Half page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 8 tickets to event.
Silver Star sponsors receive: (1) Half page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 8 tickets to event.
Bronze Star
$1,000
Bronze Star sponsors receive: (1) Quarter page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 4 tickets to event.
Bronze Star sponsors receive: (1) Quarter page recognition in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; (3) Recognition in event promotions; and (4) 4 tickets to event.
Purple Heart
$500
Purple Heart sponsors receive: (1) Logo in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; and (3) 2 tickets to event.
Purple Heart sponsors receive: (1) Logo in event program; (2) Verbal recognition at beginning of event; and (3) 2 tickets to event.