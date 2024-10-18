Friends Of The Guard Limited
eventClosed
2024 PEC Golf Outing
7400 AR-107
Sherwood, AR 72120
addExtraDonation
$
Team Member
$40
This ticket pays for yourself.
This ticket pays for yourself.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
4 Person Team
$160
groupTicketCaption
You want to pay for your team
You want to pay for your team
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsor a person
$40
You're heart is big and you want to pay for others.
You're heart is big and you want to pay for others.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout