"Fluttering Futures: April Wings Scholarship Fund for Black Women in Real Estate"

Join us for "Fluttering Futures: April Wings Scholarship Fund" hosted by Black Women in Real Estate. Our fundraiser aims to support the educational aspirations of young Black women pursuing careers in real estate. With your generous contributions, we can empower these future leaders to soar to new heights. Together, let's build a brighter tomorrow by investing in their education today. Join us in shaping the future of real estate.





Here are the instructions for the fundraising raffle:

1. The "Fluttering Futures: April Wings Scholarship Fund" will hold a total of 4 raffles throughout the month of April.

2. Each raffle will begin on a Friday in April.

3. Participation in the raffle is $10 per entry.

4. To conduct the raffle, we require a minimum of 100 participants for each draw.

5. The prize for each raffle is a $100 Amazon gift card.