Every Mom deserves a night off! So take a chance at winning a “Luxury Spa Experience” from Define Esthetics Med Spa Of Dallas and contribute to the Mom Crew Foundation at the same time!





Some example SPA services offered are: Customized Facials, Lash Extensions, Laser Lipo, Eyebrow Services and Much More.





SO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!!!





Every ticket purchased is one entry into the raffle.

Thank You for Your Support!