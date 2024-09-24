eventClosed

2nd Annual #NoOneSleepsOutside Trivia Night supporting Eden Village of Louisville, a project by Jacob's Ladder Outreach

2005 Douglass Blvd

Louisville, KY 40205

Full Table of 8 item
Full Table of 8
$200
Grab your friends and head to trivia night! Help Jacob's Ladder Outreach build Eden Village of Louisville. Reserve a full table of 8 players
Table of 7 item
Table of 7
$175
Grab your friends and head to trivia night! Help Jacob's Ladder Outreach build Eden Village of Louisville. Reserve a table of 7 players
Table Reservation item
Table Reservation
free
Grab your friends and head to trivia night! Help Jacob's Ladder Outreach build Eden Village of Louisville. Reserve a table of 8 players. We will collect the $200 fee on the night of trivia. (Cash option)

