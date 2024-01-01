Performing Arts Showcase 2024

MusicWings, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit music scholarship organization, invites you to a showcase featuring Truckee-Tahoe's finest musical, theatrical, and dance talent. You'll be tapping your toes and singing along as you witness an inspiring display of local artistry. Join us for an evening filled with incredible performances from our community’s youth followed by the all-women’s rock band the Steel Sparrows and culminating in a performance by Truckee’s favorite bluegrass band Rubicon Gold.





4pm

Doors Open

Tasty treats, pizza, and adult beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.





4:30pm

Local youth performances by:

Truckee HS Jazz Band Truckee Dance Factory TEA Rock Band and Choir Little Bird Music ACMS Jazz Band Truckee Community Theatre

6pm

The Steel Sparrows is Truckee's 5-piece all-female rock band playing soulful rock, blues, and good vibes tunes with blended harmonies. The band features covers by female songwriters, women-fronted bands, and Steel Sparrows originals. The Sparrows have strong ties to the Truckee-Tahoe community, not only as mothers themselves, but also as music teachers and volunteers for local music organizations. Little Bird Music’s very own Alice Cotter is on the keys. Something you don’t want to miss!









7pm

Rubicon Gold is a Truckee-based Bluegrass band that brings a fresh and lively energy to the traditional sounds of the genre. Mining inspiration from Bluegrass standards, contemporary and classic Americana and even reimagined popular hits, Rubicon Gold infuses their music with a modern flair, creating a unique and dynamic sound that captures the mountain life of Tahoe. Don’t miss Little Bird Music’s own Brooke Chabot and TEA Rock Band director Dave Zimmerman performing!









MusicWings empowers young artists by creating access to music education for students in need in the Truckee-Tahoe area. They also help fund music education in our local schools.





https://www.musicwings.org/