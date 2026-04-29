79th annual convention: Rooted in Forestry — 250 Years of America!

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Lake Charles, LA 70601
Grants entry to the 79th annual convention with access to exhibitors and opportunity to sign up for prizes, general and logger sessions, meal events and socials. Name badges are required to participate.
Help support our Presidential meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Get your name on the sponsorship sign showing your support! Include your name in signage for the 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 event!
Be a Friend of Forestry as attendees gather to support the industry and prepare to honor the Outstanding Louisiana Logger! Include your name in signage for the 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 event!
Participate in FOREstry on the Greens at the Golden Nugget's professional golf course! THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE LUNCH. Be sure to include your handicap!
Participate in FOREstry on the Greens AND include lunch. Be sure to include your handicap!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!