Louisiana Forestry Association

Hosted by

Louisiana Forestry Association

About this event

79th annual convention: Rooted in Forestry — 250 Years of America!

2550 Golden Nugget Blvd

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Full Access Ticket!
$425
Available until Jul 21

Grants entry to the 79th annual convention with access to exhibitors and opportunity to sign up for prizes, general and logger sessions, meal events and socials. Name badges are required to participate.

President's Reception Sponsor
$100

Help support our Presidential meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Get your name on the sponsorship sign showing your support! Include your name in signage for the 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 event!

Friends of Forestry Social
$100

Be a Friend of Forestry as attendees gather to support the industry and prepare to honor the Outstanding Louisiana Logger! Include your name in signage for the 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 event!

Golf
$130

Participate in FOREstry on the Greens at the Golden Nugget's professional golf course! THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE LUNCH. Be sure to include your handicap!

Golf PLUS lunch
$145

Participate in FOREstry on the Greens AND include lunch. Be sure to include your handicap!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!