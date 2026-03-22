79th Annual Reunion

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About this event
This item covers the registration fee for the member and their guest (if applicable).
Registration fee for each additional guest.
Cost for transportation and admission per person.
Cost for charter bus transportation to and from Camp Pendleton per person.
Cost for transportation to and from MCRD San Diego per person.
Soup and Salad Buffet per person
Fixed Menu (Chicken and Salmon) per person.
Includes 8 tickets to banquet
Quarter Page Banquet Program Advertisement
Table Placard with Sponsor Logo
8 tickets to Ladies Luncheon
Table Placard with Sponsor Logo
$
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