First Marine Division Association Inc

Hosted by

First Marine Division Association Inc

About this event

79th Annual Reunion

4875 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Registration for Two
$60

This item covers the registration fee for the member and their guest (if applicable).

Additional Guests (3 or more)
$45

Registration fee for each additional guest.

US Navy Seal Museum (Wed 8/26)
$40

Cost for transportation and admission per person.

Day at Camp Pendleton (Thur 8/27)
$45

Cost for charter bus transportation to and from Camp Pendleton per person.

MCRD Boot Camp Graduation (Fri 8/28)
$30

Cost for transportation to and from MCRD San Diego per person.

Ladies Luncheon Soup/Salad Buffet (Sat 8/29)
$45

Soup and Salad Buffet per person

Farewell Banquet (Sat 8/29)
$95

Fixed Menu (Chicken and Salmon) per person.

50/50 Ticket Each
$10
50/50 Ticket 3-Pack
$20
Reunion Program Full Page Ad
$500

Please e-mail 8.5x11 ad to [email protected]

Reunion Program Half Page Ad
$250

Please e-mail 8.5x5.5 ad to [email protected]

Reunion Program Quarter Page Ad
$125

Please e-mail 4.25x5.5 ad to [email protected]

Farewell Banquet Table Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 8 tickets to banquet

Quarter Page Banquet Program Advertisement

Table Placard with Sponsor Logo

Ladies Luncheon Table Sponsor
$400

8 tickets to Ladies Luncheon

Table Placard with Sponsor Logo

Add a donation for First Marine Division Association Inc

$

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