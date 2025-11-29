Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc

79th Far Western Regional Conference!

2101 Louisiana Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

Early Bird Registration
$350
Available until Feb 1

Early registration starts 12/2/25 - 1/31/26

Regular Registration
$400
Available until Mar 16

Regular registration starts 2/1/26 - 3/15/26

Late Registration
$475
Available until Apr 12

Late registration starts 3/16/26 - 4/11/26

Registration (MOI, Pelatis, FILs)
$150

Registration starts 12/2/25 - 4/11/26

Early Bird Registration
Free

Pay by check ONLY

Early registration starts 12/2/25 - 1/31/26.

Should be made to:

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. - Far Western Region

Attention: Claudette Mask

43044 Addlestone Place

Ashburn, VA 20148

The ticket is confirmed upon receipt of payment


