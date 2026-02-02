Hosted by

Ocean Beach Kiwanis Foundation

About this event

79th OCEAN BEACH CHILDREN'S KITE FESTIVAL

2525 Bacon St

San Diego, CA 92107, USA

CRAFT VENDOR
$75

Setup: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business.

Fewer details

FOOD VENDORS
$125

Setup: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business. *Food vendors must have their Food Permit and Food Handling Permit available at the festival.*

NON-CRAFT VENDORS
$125

Setup: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business.

Non-profits & Community Organizations
Free

Setup: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM Breakdown: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Booth space: 10' x 10' with a 2-foot separation between every two booths. Vendors must provide their own electricity if needed, as well as tables, screens, chairs, and any other essentials for their business.

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