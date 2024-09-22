Survivor Day Trot 5k

Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website and event t-shirt
Ally Sponsor
$500
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Advocate Sponsor
$1,000
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Partnering Sponsor
$2,500
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo
Table at the event (if desired)
Sponsor logo listed on the event t-shirt
Two social media shoutouts
Two yard signs with name and logo posted along the course
Recognition on the Races2Run/RaceRoster event page
Up to ten 5k registrations with t-shirts