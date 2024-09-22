Survivor Day Trot 5k

Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo Table at the event (if desired) Sponsor logo listed on the event t-shirt Two social media shoutouts Two yard signs with name and logo posted along the course Recognition on the Races2Run/RaceRoster event page Up to ten 5k registrations with t-shirts

Listed on DJ’s Alliance’s Website with Logo Table at the event (if desired) Sponsor logo listed on the event t-shirt Two social media shoutouts Two yard signs with name and logo posted along the course Recognition on the Races2Run/RaceRoster event page Up to ten 5k registrations with t-shirts

seeMoreDetailsMobile