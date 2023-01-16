Bluegrass Battles Hunger
eventClosed
Bluegrass Murders Hunger
107 S 6th St
St Joseph, MO 64501, USA
General Admission (13+)
$40
Tickets are required for entry for all guests. Ages 13+ are welcome, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are required for entry for all guests. Ages 13+ are welcome, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Full Table (13+)
$200
groupTicketCaption
Reserve an entire table for your party with this ticket. A full table ticket includes six (6) General Admission tickets.
Reserve an entire table for your party with this ticket. A full table ticket includes six (6) General Admission tickets.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout