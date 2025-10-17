Gift Basket Fundraiser

Little Missy Gift Basket
$25

Bath Bomb

Lipbalm and chapsticks

Bookmark

Handwarmers

2 Cookies

Hair glitter

Caramel popcorn

Winter Festivities Basket item
Winter Festivities Basket
$75

Hand Warmer Set

Heating Pad

Red/green/ holiday colored hair glitter

Winter themed hotpad

Winter-themed candle

Holiday themed earings

Lotion Bar

Nature inspired ornaments

1 Christmas Card

Glitter and Glam Basket item
Glitter and Glam Basket
$75

Lip Balm (2)

Hair Glitter (2)

Press on nails (2)

Earrings (3 sets)

Sugar Scrub

Gold classic charm necklace

Spa Night Gift Basket item
Spa Night Gift Basket
$125

Heating Pad

4 different Bath Salts

Sugar Scrub

4 different Bath Bombs

Lip Balm

Loofa

2 different options of custom press on nails

Hand dipped candle

Lotion bar

Nature Lovers Gift Basket item
Nature Lovers Gift Basket
$125

Laser Engraved Notebook, pen, and bookmark combo (some type of tree/ nature theme)

blue/green snake

Wooden Wall Plant Propagation Pallet Stations (2)

Nature inspired ornament

Sand dollar ornament

3d animal keychains (2)

3d printed turtle

Animal earing sets (2)

Snake Bookmark

Beeswax chapstick

Nature themed press on nails

Goat milk soap bar

Hand warmers

