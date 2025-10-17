Gift Basket Fundraiser

Bath Bomb
Lipbalm and chapsticks
Bookmark
Handwarmers
2 Cookies
Hair glitter
Caramel popcorn
Hand Warmer Set
Heating Pad
Red/green/ holiday colored hair glitter
Winter themed hotpad
Winter-themed candle
Holiday themed earings
Lotion Bar
Nature inspired ornaments
1 Christmas Card
Lip Balm (2)
Hair Glitter (2)
Press on nails (2)
Earrings (3 sets)
Sugar Scrub
Gold classic charm necklace
Heating Pad
4 different Bath Salts
Sugar Scrub
4 different Bath Bombs
Lip Balm
Loofa
2 different options of custom press on nails
Hand dipped candle
Lotion bar
Laser Engraved Notebook, pen, and bookmark combo (some type of tree/ nature theme)
blue/green snake
Wooden Wall Plant Propagation Pallet Stations (2)
Nature inspired ornament
Sand dollar ornament
3d animal keychains (2)
3d printed turtle
Animal earing sets (2)
Snake Bookmark
Beeswax chapstick
Nature themed press on nails
Goat milk soap bar
Hand warmers
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing