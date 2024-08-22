First Annual CDG Charity Golf Tournament - SPONSOR Registration

Includes sponsor signage on Green or Tee Box, recognition in event program, 4 golf participant registrations with lunch and a polo shirt. **Please note - Zeffy is a FREE platform we are honored to use for this charity event. At checkout, you are able to adjust the pre-selected Contribution option to a level of your choice. A Contribution is not required for ticket transactions.
Driving Range SPONSOR
$2,500
Includes benefits listed on Sponsorship Levels Flyer along with 4 golf participant registrations with lunch and a polo shirt.
Putting Green SPONSOR
$2,500
Includes benefits listed on Sponsorship Levels Flyer along with 4 golf participant registrations with lunch and a polo shirt.
GOLD Sponsor
$5,000
Includes benefits listed on Sponsorship Levels Flyer along with 8 golf participant registrations each with lunch and a polo shirt.
DIAMOND Sponsor
$7,500
Includes benefits listed on Sponsorship Levels Flyer along with 8 golf participant registrations each with lunch and a polo shirt.
PLATINUM Sponsor
$10,000
Includes benefits listed on Sponsorship Levels Flyer along with 12 golf participant registrations each with lunch and a polo shirt.
