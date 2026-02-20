Hosted by

Hartland Lakes PTO

About this event

Lakes Elementary 2026 Fun Fest Auction

Pick-up location

687 Taylor Rd, Brighton, MI 48114, USA

Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$20

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$20

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten Heart Painting
$20

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting item
Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten Heart Painting
$20

Starting bid

All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh's Sunflowers- A
$20

Starting bid

Zachary T. Zac O., Danny, Jackson, Scarlett, Loretta, Rylee, Rebel, Henley, Cole, Rhett, and Wyatt


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B
$20

Starting bid

Chase, Ryan, Lacey, Luke, Madelyn, Adam, Emmie, Damon, Angelina, Addie, Carter, and Juliana


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- A
$20

Starting bid

Charlotte, Dominic, Emmie, Calix, Claire A., Alex, Jack, Calla, Phoenix, Mason, Claire C., and Livia


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary


Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B item
Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers- B
$20

Starting bid

Bella, Rowan, Brantley, Carter, Matthew, Aubrey, Rhys, Riley, Irene, Elsie, Parker and Bennett


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A
$20

Starting bid

Bennett, Sutton, Gretta, CJ, Kinsley, Shayne, Adam, Grayson, Carter G., Brooks, and Ryan


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B
$20

Starting bid

Easton, Maxwell, Halen, Clover, Hunter, Sadie, Jacob, Brigitta, Ethan, Chase, Dylan and Benjamin


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - A
$20

Starting bid

Grayson, Annabelle, Cohen, Elaina, Millie, Mia, Kyla, Ford, Callum, Salem, Zachary, and Maren


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B item
Ms. Lange's 1st Grade Van Gogh Sunflowers - B
$20

Starting bid

Brayden, Hania, Jenson, Ellie, Benny, Aurora, Audrey, Charlie, Isaac, Colten, and Colin


All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary

Reserved Parking Spot - 26-27 School Year #1 item
Reserved Parking Spot - 26-27 School Year #1
$25

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot -26-27 School Year #2 item
Reserved Parking Spot -26-27 School Year #2
$25

Starting bid

Line Jumper Pass- 26-27 School Year- #1 item
Line Jumper Pass- 26-27 School Year- #1
$25

Starting bid

Skip the Pick Up Line

Line Jumper Pass- 26-27 School Year- #2 item
Line Jumper Pass- 26-27 School Year- #2
$25

Starting bid

Skip the Pick Up Line

Little Chef - Mrs. Boisvert's Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

Future Engineer - Mrs. Bosak's Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate Movie Marathon- Mrs. Dennis' Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

Art Studio in a Box - Mrs. Maurin's Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

Take Me Out to the Ballgame - Mrs. Abraham's 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

Sparty On! - Mrs. Barb's 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

Forward Down the Field - Mrs. Holt's 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

Backyard Fun Zone - Ms. Lange's 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

Go Blue! - Mrs. Credo's 2nd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Campfire Fun - Ms. Peifer's 2nd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Book Nook Upgrade - Mrs. Quinn's 2nd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Taco Tuesday - Ms. Burkholder's 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Ice Cream Social - Mrs. Lawrence's 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Family Staycation Night - Mrs. Miller's 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Picnic Perfect - Mrs. Redford's 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

Go Eagles- Mr. Foster's 4th Grade
$25

Starting bid

Hat Trick - Mrs. Frederick's 4th Grade
$25

Starting bid

Summer Splash - Mrs. Rogers' 4th Grade
$25

Starting bid

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