Lakes Elementary 2026 Fun Fest Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Zachary T. Zac O., Danny, Jackson, Scarlett, Loretta, Rylee, Rebel, Henley, Cole, Rhett, and Wyatt
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Chase, Ryan, Lacey, Luke, Madelyn, Adam, Emmie, Damon, Angelina, Addie, Carter, and Juliana
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Charlotte, Dominic, Emmie, Calix, Claire A., Alex, Jack, Calla, Phoenix, Mason, Claire C., and Livia
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Bella, Rowan, Brantley, Carter, Matthew, Aubrey, Rhys, Riley, Irene, Elsie, Parker and Bennett
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Bennett, Sutton, Gretta, CJ, Kinsley, Shayne, Adam, Grayson, Carter G., Brooks, and Ryan
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Easton, Maxwell, Halen, Clover, Hunter, Sadie, Jacob, Brigitta, Ethan, Chase, Dylan and Benjamin
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Grayson, Annabelle, Cohen, Elaina, Millie, Mia, Kyla, Ford, Callum, Salem, Zachary, and Maren
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Brayden, Hania, Jenson, Ellie, Benny, Aurora, Audrey, Charlie, Isaac, Colten, and Colin
All Funds Raised by Student Artwork will go back to Support our Art Program at Lakes Elementary
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Skip the Pick Up Line
Starting bid
Skip the Pick Up Line
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!