Sponsoring of 2024 Lions Club Comedy Show and Dinner





The West San-Jose Lions Club is hosting a Comedy Show with Dinner, and is looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of this event. By purchasing a sponsorship ticket, you can become a sponsor at this event.









If you wish to pay by mailing a check:

Make check payable to: West San Jose-Campbell Lions

Mail to: 498 Shawnee Lane | San Jose, CA 95123









Event Information:

This is a fundraising dinner and comedy show, benefitting the West San Jose-Campbell Lions Club.





This event will also feature a No-Host Bar and Silent Auction. Attendees can bid on up to ten great prizes to be announced later.





The Event takes place on April 13, 2024, starting at 5:30 pm at Orchard City Banquet Hall, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA.





This event is a fundraiser for the West San Jose-Campbell Lions Club, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Proceeds from this event will be used to support local nonprofit organizations and services. We focus mostly on organizations dealing with vision, diabetes, hunger, childhood cancer, and the environment.





Some of the programs supported by the West San Jose-Campbell Lions Club

Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

UCC Food Pantry

Martha’s Kitchen

Our City Forest

Jacob’s Heart Childhood Cancer Services

Lions Kids Fun Zone

Campbell Toy Drive

The Grateful Garment Project

AJ Robinson Foundation

Canine Companions

and many more!



